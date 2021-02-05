Chiefs Get Significant Boost Before Super Bowl vs. Buccaneers

Just two days out from Super Bowl LV, the Kansas City Chiefs got a huge boost to their roster.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, wide receiver Demarcus Robinson will be eligible to take the practice field on Friday. The 26-year-old spent the last few days on the reserve/COVID-19 list after coming into close contact with the team’s barber who tested positive for the virus.

However, Robinson himself never turned a positive test. After multiple consecutive days of testing negative, he can now re-join the team fully and will be eligible to play in Sunday’s Super Bowl.

That means Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will get back another adept wide receiver to further complicate things for the Buccaneers secondary.

#Chiefs WR Demarcus Robinson has been cleared to practice today, source said.



On the Reserve/COVID-19 list since Monday because of a close contact with a barber who tested positive, Robinson has tested negative every day and is eligible to play in Super Bowl LV. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 5, 2021

All clear on COVID tests for both the #Chiefs and #Bucs today, source said. Demarcus Robinson’s exposure was a day before teammate Daniel Kilgore’s, which is why he’s cleared today. If Kilgore tests negative again, he can be cleared tomorrow. https://t.co/mhYOM60dsk — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 5, 2021

Robinson played the most important role of his career in Kansas City’s offense in 2020. He made a career-high 45 receptions for 466 yards and three touchdowns during the regular season. He still proved to be one of the Chiefs best deep threats, helping to relieve pressure from Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce.

Kansas City still awaits the status of offensive lineman Daniel Kilgore, who also came into close contact with the barber. However, his exposure came the day after Robinson’s, meaning that that veteran 33-year-old will need to test negative again in order to be cleared tomorrow.

Thankfully, apart from Robinson and Kilgore, there have been no issues with COVID-19 in either locker room. With that being said, all systems are go for Super Bowl LV between the Chiefs and the Buccaneers.

The highly anticipated title contest will kick-off at 6:30 p.m on CBS.