Chiefs Get Significant Boost Day Before Super Bowl vs. Buccaneers

The Kansas City Chiefs avoided a near disaster this week, as two of there players, Demarcus Robinson and Daniel Kilgore, came in contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus.

Robinson was activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday, making him eligible for the team’s Super Bowl showdown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Kilgore, meanwhile, remained on the list heading into this weekend.

The story behind Kilgore’s COVID-19 encounter is pretty wild. It turns out that he received a haircut from a barber who tested positive for COVID-19. Fortunately, the backup center for the Chiefs tested negative throughout this week.

With the Super Bowl a little over 24 hours away, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport is reporting that the Chiefs will have Kilgore at their disposal for this Sunday’s game.

#Chiefs center Daniel Kilgore was cleared for Super Bowl LV, source said, after spending the week on the COVID-19 reserve list because of a high-risk close contact with a barber. He tested negative all week and is good to go. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 6, 2021

This is obviously huge news for the Chiefs. In the event that starting center Austin Reiter misses time during the game, Kilgore can step right in and take over.

Kansas City has only ruled out two players for this weekend, Eric Fisher and Willie Gay.

Sammy Watkins has been listed as questionable, but the coaching staff is optimistic that he’ll be ready to go after being a full participant during Friday’s practice.

The Chiefs are hoping to win back-to-back titles this Sunday in Tampa. Kickoff for this game is at 6:40 p.m. ET on CBS.