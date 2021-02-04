Chiefs Getting Promising News On 2 Players On Reserve List

Earlier this week the Kansas City Chiefs placed center Daniel Kilgore and wideout Demarcus Robinson on the NFL’s COVID-19 reserve list.

Both players received a haircut from the team’s barber, who has since been identified as a positive COVID case. The Chiefs subsequently placed Kilgore and Robinson on the reserve list and deemed each a close contact case.

There’s obviously concern both players could wind up missing Super Bowl LV. After all, the game is just several days away from taking place at Raymond Jones Stadium in Tampa. But the Chiefs have received nothing but good news since placing both Kilgore and Robinson on the reserve list.

Both players continue to test negative leading up to Super Bowl LV. If those negative tests continue, there’s a strong chance they’ll both be able to suit up and take on the Buccaneers this Sunday.

“The Chiefs had to put two players on the COVID-19 reserve list after they got haircuts from a barber who tested positive, but the players themselves are continuing to test negative,” writes Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk. “Both Chiefs wide receiver Demarcus Robinson and center Daniel Kilgore have tested negative every day this week, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.”

This is superb news for the Chiefs.

Kansas City will need to be at full strength to take down the Bucs on Sunday. Depth is crucial in any Super Bowl.

Right now, it appears Daniel Kilgore and Demarcus Robinson have a good chance to playing this weekend.