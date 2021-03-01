Chiefs GM Shares Honest Admission About Sammy Watkins’ Future

Like every NFL team, the Kansas City Chiefs will have some roster tweaking to do this offseason. One thing they’ll have to figure out is how, or if, Sammy Watkins is still a fit.

Watkins was a key contributor to the Chiefs’ Super Bowl title in 2019, but injuries limited him to only 10 regular season games and one playoff appearance this year. The 2014 first-round pick hauled in 37 passes for 421 yards and a pair of touchdowns during the regular season.

Last offseason, Watkins reupped with Kansas City at a discounted rate. Of course, there’s a chance he could opt to do that again this time around, but Chiefs GM Brett Veach cautioned today that it might not be possible.

Veach told reporters there would be “more work” needed to bring Watkins back than there was last year.

Brett Veach says there would be more work to bring back Sammy Watkins than what it took last offseason. Also said the Chiefs feel good about Hill, Hardman and Pringle. "I can't see us running out of the gates in the first week of free agency and signing a receiver." — Sam McDowell (@SamMcDowell11) March 1, 2021

Watkins cut nearly $5 million from his base salary in order to sign back with Kansas City in 2020.

“How much money do I need? My family’s taken care of well,” Watkins said at the time, via Pro Football Talk. “Do I want I go to a team and lose and get 1,000 yards with a team that’s sorry. Or do I want to come back with one of the best coaches, the best quarterbacks, the best organization, the best team, the best wideout group — arguably — and come try to fight for another championship.”

NFL free agency will officially begin on March 17.