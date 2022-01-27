Chiefs Had A Big Return At Practice On Thursday

Everything seems to be going the Kansas City Chiefs’ way this week in preparation for their AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals this Sunday. Their latest practice report is their biggest boost since beating Buffalo.

On Thursday, Chiefs blogger Pete Sweeney noted that every member of the Chiefs active roster was at practice on Thursday. That includes starting CBs Tyrann Mathieu and Rashad Fenton, and RB Darrel Williams.

Mathieu was limited to just seven snaps in the Chiefs’ Divisional Round win over the Bills. He played in 16 games this past season and earned a second straight Pro Bowl selection for his efforts.

Fenton started eight of 14 regular season games and had a career-high 49 tackles. But he missed the Bills game due to an injury.

Williams played in every regular season game and had a career year. He finished the season with over 1,000 yards from scrimmage, almost evenly split between rushing and receiving.

All the #Chiefs on the active roster were spotted at practice during the media look, including Rashad Fenton, Darrel Williams — and yes, Tyrann Mathieu. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) January 27, 2022

So the Kansas City Chiefs are going into the AFC Championship Game with what appears to be a full deck. Going up against a Cincinnati Bengals team as good as the one they’re facing, they may need it.

The Bengals already have a win over the Chiefs this season. And while it was only a three-point win and in Cincinnati, it’s clear that the Bengals have the blueprint to get the job done.

But with all of their players now on the mend, they will have no excuses if they can’t.

The game will be played on Sunday at 3:00 p.m. EST and will air on CBS.