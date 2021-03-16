The Chiefs Have Reportedly Made A Decision On Taco Charlton

The Kansas City Chiefs made a huge splash on Monday, signing offensive guard Joe Thuney to a five-year deal that’s worth $80 million. Now, the front office is focused on retaining some of their own free agents.

According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Chiefs are re-signing Taco Charlton to a one-year deal. Charlton confirmed the report by tweeting “We not done yet.”

Charlton flashed some potential during the 2020 season, as he had two sacks and four quarterback hits prior to suffering a season-ending leg injury in Week 8.

Kansas City clearly saw enough from Charlton during the first half of the season to give him another chance.

The timing of this signing is fascinating. Since the Chiefs signed Taco on Tuesday, the majority of NFL fans are firing off their best ‘Taco Tuesday’ jokes.

The #Chiefs are re-signing DE Taco Charlton to a one-year deal, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 16, 2021

Charlton, 26, hasn’t really lived up to his potential thus far. However, the Michigan product has proven that he can get after the quarterback when healthy.

If Charlton can remain on the field for Kansas City in 2021, he could be a nice complementary piece to a defensive line that is anchored by Frank Clark and Chris Jones.

At the very least, this has to be considered a low-risk, high-reward move for the Chiefs.