The Kansas City Chiefs added some depth at the running back position on Tuesday afternoon.

The Chiefs have reportedly signed running back Elijah McGuire to their practice squad, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

Kansas City’s running back depth took a major hit on Sunday. Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire went down with an injury and might end up missing the next few weeks as a result.

Darrel Williams and Jerick McKinnon will fill in, in the meantime. McGruire will add some depth for the Chiefs on the practice squad.

Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire went down with an injury in the third quarter of Sunday night’s game. To make matters worse, he had to be helped off the field.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Monday that Edwards-Helaire suffered a sprained MCL in his left knee. He’ll miss at least a few weeks, as a result.

The good news for the Chiefs is that their newest running back, Elijah McGuire, has experience in Kansas City. He spent time with the organization in 2019 and 2020. He should play a key role on the Chiefs’ practice squad these next few weeks.

Kansas City fell to 2-3 on the season with a 38-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night. The schedule doesn’t exactly lighten up these next few weeks, either.

The Chiefs take on the Washington Football Team this coming Sunday before a date with the Tennessee Titans in Week 7.