Chiefs Have Reportedly Signed A New Wide Receiver

The Kansas City Chiefs are bringing in another wide receiver to augment what it already one of the most competitive units in the NFL.

According to NFL agent Andy Simms via ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Chiefs are signing Reece Fountain to a one-year deal. Fountain spent the last three seasons with the Indianapolis Colts.

Daurice “Reece” Fountain was a star at Northern Iowa, recording 943 receiving yards and a whopping 12 touchdowns in 2017. But after going in the fifth-round of the 2018 NFL Draft, he struggled to make an impact at the next level.

Fountain got just six snaps as a rookie in 2018 and did not play at all in 2019 due to injuries. He finally saw a little bit of action in 2020, getting 72 snaps in five games and making his first NFL receptions.

Fountain finished the 2020 season with two receptions for 23 yards and two first downs.

Getting a roster spot for training camp wind up being the easy part for Reece Fountain though. Maintaining that spot all the way through final cuts and the 53-man roster will be a lot tougher.

The Chiefs have a stacked receiving corps with Tyreek Hill, Mecole Hardman, Demarcus Robinson and several other veterans occupying spots. There’s going to be a lot of competition for those final few spots in the receivers room.

Will Reece Fountain make the final roster for the Chiefs? And will he make an impact on the field this season?