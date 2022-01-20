Chiefs Have Reportedly Signed Former First Round Pick

Just a few months ago, the Las Vegas Raiders released cornerback Damon Arnette after a troubling video surfaced.

In the video, the former first-round pick was seen waving a gun around and threatening to kill someone. It didn’t take long for the Raiders to cut their losses and move on from the No. 20 pick from the 2020 NFL Draft.

Arnette eventually landed with the Miami Dolphins, but didn’t stay long. After just a few weeks with the team, the former first-round pick’s contract expired.

On Thursday afternoon, another NFL team decided to take a chance on the talented player. According to a report from ESPN’s Field Yates, the Kansas City Chiefs signed Arnette to a new deal.

“The Chiefs have signed former Raiders first round CB Damon Arnette to a Reserve/Futures contract,” Yates said.

The Raiders seemingly reached on the Ohio State product during the 2020 NFL draft. Most mock drafts didn’t have him going in the first round, but Mike Mayock and company decided to take a chance on him.

That didn’t work out and he lasted under two seasons in Las Vegas. After a short stint in Miami, Arnette is now on his third team in just two seasons.