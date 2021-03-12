The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Report: Chiefs Have Reworked Patrick Mahomes’ Massive Contract

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes on Sunday.KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - DECEMBER 27: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks to pass against the Atlanta Falcons during the third quarter at Arrowhead Stadium on December 27, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Tom Brady isn’t the only superstar quarterback restructuring his contract to give his team some cap relief. It turns out Patrick Mahomes is also helping out his front office this Friday afternoon.

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Kansas City Chiefs are converting Mahomes’ $21.7 million roster bonus into a signing bonus. That move alone will save the team $17 million against the cap.

Kansas City needs all the cap relief it can get if it wants to add a few impact players to its roster this offseason.

The Chiefs recently cut offensive tackles Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz, so perhaps they’ll use this money to replenish their offensive line.

Mahomes signed a 10-year, $450 million contract extension with the Chiefs prior to the 2020 season. Though he’ll receive a lot of money over the next decade, his cap hit for the 2021 season is incredibly team-friendly at $7 million.

The Chiefs have most of the ingredients necessary to make a championship run yet again next season, but they’ll have to get stronger in the trenches. The Buccaneers simply beat them up at the point of the attack in this year’s Super Bowl.

Now that Kansas City is officially under the cap for the start of the new league year, general manager Brett Veach can get to work on adding reinforcements to his roster.


About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.