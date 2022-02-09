Chiefs Have Signed Former Michigan State Defensive Star

On Wednesday afternoon, the Kansas City Chiefs made an addition to the defensive side of the ball.

According to a report from ESPN’s Field Yates, the team signed veteran defensive lineman Shilique Calhoun. Kansas City inked the former Michigan State star to a reserve/futures deal according to Yates.

“The Chiefs have signed DE Shilique Calhoun to a reserve/futures deal,” Yates said on Twitter.

Every team but the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals is getting a jumpstart on the 2022 offseason. The Chiefs have made several moves over the past few weeks, on both the roster and the coaching staff.

After falling short of their goal of reaching another Super Bowl, the Chiefs are re-tooling for another run in 2022.

Calhoun should help. The veteran defensive lineman got his start in the NFL as a third-round pick of the then-Oakland Raiders in 2016. He spent three seasons with the team before signing a deal with the New England Patriots.

Calhoun eventually inked a one-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers.

Now he’s headed to Kansas City.