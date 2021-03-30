Chiefs Have Reportedly Signed Veteran Offensive Lineman

No team has revamped its offensive line this offseason more than Kansas City. After watching Patrick Mahomes face pressure throughout this year’s Super Bowl, the front office decided to add reinforcements in the trenches.

The first major splash that Kansas City made in free agency was signing Joe Thuney to a five-year, $80 million contract. Not many people saw that move coming.

Kansas City then signed offensive guard Kyle Long, who came out of retirement at the age of 32. He’s hoping he can rediscover his Pro Bowl form with the reigning AFC champions.

Despite already signing Long and Thuney this offseason, Kansas City isn’t done upgrading the interior of its offensive line.

According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Chiefs are signing former Los Angeles Rams center Austin Blythe to a one-year contract.

Blythe, a former seventh-round pick from Iowa, started all 16 games for the Rams in 2020. He received strong run-blocking grades from Pro Football Focus, but he isn’t too effective in the passing game.

The #Chiefs agreed to terms with center Austin Blythe on a one-year deal, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 30, 2021

The Chiefs’ decision to sign Blythe most likely spells the end of Austin Reiter’s time with the franchise. He received an offer from the team, but there wasn’t much movement on that front.

Hopefully for the Chiefs, this new-look offensive line protects Patrick Mahomes when it matters most.