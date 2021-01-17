Chiefs Have Surprise Late Addition To Injury Report

The Kansas City Chiefs are just hours away from kicking off against the Cleveland Browns in the AFC Divisional Round. But with start running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire already ruled out with an injury, they now have another frustrating addition to the injury report.

Ahead of their playoff game, the Chiefs announced that starting right tackle Mike Remmers is now “questionable” with an illness. It’s not a full ruling out yet, but being moved to “questionable” just hours before a playoff game isn’t great.

Remmers started 10 games for the Chiefs this year. He has filled in for Pro Bowler Mitchell Schwartz at the position and done a pretty good job when he’s healthy.

But injuries have hindered Remmers at various points of the season. He’s been battling back and neck injuries for nearly a month.

The offensive line has done a phenomenal job of keeping Patrick Mahomes upright this season. Mahomes was only 3.6-percent of the time – the second-lowest mark of his career.

Going up against a Browns defense with a premier pass rusher in Myles Garrett and several other star defenders, the Chiefs should want all hands on deck.

We could be looking at a high-octane shootout today as Patrick Mahomes goes up against Baker Mayfield.

Which injuries will have the biggest impact on the game?

The game will be played at 3:05 p.m. EST and will air on CBS.

UPDATE: It looks like all of that concern about Mike Remmers was for naught. Per NFL insiders Ian Rapoport and James Palmer, he will play against the Browns this afternoon.

