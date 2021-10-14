3 Notable Chiefs Players Missed Practice On Thursday

The Kansas City Chiefs haven’t gotten off to the start that many expected this season. Uncharacteristic turnovers from quarterback Patrick Mahomes, combined with a lackluster defense has left the organization to 2-3 through the first five weeks.

With a brand new weekend ahead of them, the Chiefs have a strong opportunity to improve to .500 with a win over the Washington Football Team. However, Kansas City hasn’t gotten to practice at full strength these last few days.

The Chiefs announced that wide receiver Tyreek Hill (quad), defensive end Chris Jones (wrist), and left guard Joe Thuney (hand) all didn’t practice on Thursday, per ProFootballTalk. The three starters weren’t on the field Wednesday either, making this afternoon the second consecutive workout that they missed.

Hill and Thuney both got banged up in last weekend’s loss to the Buffalo Bills. Jones has been hampered with a wrist injury for the past several weeks and did not play last Sunday.

Hill’s quad injury isn’t believed to be serious so it’s likely that the Chiefs are playing it safe this week in practice. Thuney fractured his hand in Sunday’s loss to the Bills, but still managed to play through the injury and Kansas City hasn’t indicated that it will be placing the offensive lineman on injured reserve anytime soon.

Jones appears to be a little further away from getting back on the field as of Thursday.

The Chiefs will want to be as close to full strength as possible when they take on the Washington Football Team on the road this weekend. Hill, Thuney and Jones are all important contributors for the team and should give Kansas City a huge boost if they’re able to suit up.

The Chiefs’ injury situation bears watching over the next few days.

