Chiefs Insider Has Promising Update On Patrick Mahomes

Over the weekend, the Kansas City Chiefs received a scare when quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered an injury.

The star quarterback has been in the concussion protocol since he was taken down by an awkward tackle. Mahomes was ruled out for the rest of the game, but backup quarterback Chad Henne helped lead the team to victory.

Kansas City punched its ticket to the AFC title game with the win over the Cleveland Browns. However, all eyes turned toward Mahomes and whether or not he’ll be ready to play in Sunday’s game.

Earlier this week, head coach Andy Reid reacted to what he saw from Mahomes in a limited practice. “He looked good,” Reid said of Mahomes to reporters. “He’s in the protocol, so there are certain things he can do.”

On Thursday afternoon, Mahomes stepped back on the practice field. According to Chiefs reporter Nate Taylor, the star quarterback was back out on the field and “looked like Patrick Mahomes.”

And if you’re wondering, yes, Patrick Mahomes looked like Patrick Mahomes during the open portion of today’s practice. — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) January 21, 2021

For the fans who have watched Mahomes over the past three season, looking like Patrick Mahomes is always a good thing.

Beyond the concussion, the former league MVP also suffered a toe injury. That likely means he won’t be at 100-percent when the AFC title game kicks off on Sunday night.

He still has a few more hoops to jump through in regard to the concussion protocol, but he seems to be trending in the right direction.