Chiefs Star's Brother Invited To Team's Rookie Camp

When the Kansas City Chiefs host their minicamp later this week, Frank Clark's brother will be in attendance.

It was announced earlier this Wednesday that Clark's younger brother, Christian Clark, has been invited to the Chiefs' rookie minicamp.

Clark, a 6-foot-1 defensive tackle from Alabama State, earned All-SWAC honors during his college career. This past season, he racked up 40 tackles, seven tackles for loss, two blocked kicks, 1.5 sacks and one pass defended.

This has to be an awesome moment for the Clark family, albeit there's no guarantee Christian will be invited to training camp later this year.

If Clark performs well at rookie minicamp this month, that could open up other opportunities for him.

For now, Clark's focus is strictly on performing well in front of the Chiefs' coaching staff.

The Chiefs' rookie minicamp will officially begin on Saturday.