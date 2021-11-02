Chiefs, Jets Reportedly Agree To Deadline Trade

After a relatively slow day ahead of the NFL’s trade deadline, the Kansas City Chiefs and the New York Jets have agreed to a last-minute deal.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Jets will send tight end Dan Brown to Kansas City in exchange for Chiefs offensive lineman Dr. Laurent Duvernay-Tardif. The deal was reported just 24 minutes ahead of the league’s 4 p.m. ET deadline.

Brown, a former undrafted free agent out of James Madison, has been in the league since 2015 and spent the last three seasons in New York. In 81 total games, he’s made 44 catches for 420 yards and two touchdowns.

Duvernay-Tardif has spent his entire career with Kansas City and was a member of the Chiefs’ Super Bowl winning roster just a few years ago. He won Sports Illustrated’s Sportsperson of the Year after he opted out of the 2020 season in order to assist in the fight against COVID-19 off the field, but hasn’t been able to crack the team’s starting lineup since returning in 2021.

Both Brown and Duvernay-Tardif will hope that their new situations offer them more expansive opportunities.

As for the Jets, Duvernay-Tardif could provide the team’s young offensive line with an experienced guard capable of plugging in right away. The Chiefs may be looking to use Brown as a second tight end behind All-Pro Travis Kelce.

Both teams will get a chance to get a glimpse at their new acquisitions as soon as this weekend.