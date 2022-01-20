Chiefs Player Reportedly Arrested On Wednesday Night

With the Divisional Round of the playoffs about to begin, the Kansas City Chiefs received troubling news regarding one of their starting linebackers.

According to a report from KCTV5, Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay was arrested in Overland Park in a misdemeanor criminal damage case. He was booked into the Johnson County Detention Center.

Additional information on Gay’s arrest hasn’t been released at this time. Obviously, this isn’t an ideal situation for the Chiefs.

Gay, a former second-round pick, finished the regular season with 48 combined tackles, two interceptions and 0.5 sacks.

BREAKING: Chiefs LB Willie Gay arrested in Overland Park last night, booked into the Johnson County jail in misdemeanor criminal damage case, authorities confirm. https://t.co/3FjVKx9qCq pic.twitter.com/gISuQtGkAB — KCTV5 News (@KCTV5) January 20, 2022

It’s unclear what Gay’s status will be for Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills.

The Chiefs will most likely issue a statement on Gay’s arrest at some point this Thursday. If he’s unable to play this weekend, the Chiefs will need the rest of their linebacker corps to step up.

That means Nick Bolton, Anthony Hitchens and Melvin Ingram III may have to play their best football of the season.

Kickoff for the Bills-Chiefs game is at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBC.