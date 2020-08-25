Chiefs Lineman Reportedly Suspended For 2 Games

The Kansas City Chiefs will be without defensive lineman Mike Pennel for the first two games of the 2020 season.

The Chiefs knew a suspension was coming for Pennel. But the length of the suspension was unknown up until know. It’s also still a mystery as to why Pennel has been suspended in the first place. Regardless, the Chiefs DL won’t be playing until late September.

Pennel is entering his seventh season in the NFL. He spent last season with the Chiefs, racking up 24 total tackles and one sack. The 6-foot-4, 330-pound Pennel is a vital component to the Kansas City defensive line.

Fortunately, it’ll be just a two-game suspension for the Chiefs defensive lineman. He’ll miss Kansas City’s games against the Houston Texans and Los Angeles Chargers.

It’s a big year for Kansas City. The Chiefs won the Super Bowl in historic fashion, scoring several late-game touchdowns to knock off the San Francisco 49ers. Now, the Chiefs will look to do it again this season.

Patrick Mahomes has done it all for the Chiefs through his first few years in the league. It’s hard to believe he can elevate his game this season. But the latest reports suggest Mahomes looks better than ever at Kansas City practices.

The Chiefs begin their quest to defend their Super Bowl on Sept. 10 against the Houston Texans. They’ll be without Pennel as he serves his two-game suspension.