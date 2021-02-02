Chiefs Lineman Responds To Jason Pierre-Paul’s Comment

With just a handful of days until Super Bowl LV, the trash-talk between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs has ramped up.

Unsurprisingly, at the center of one squabble is Bucs’ defensive lineman Jason Pierre-Paul.

The veteran edge rusher disparaged Chiefs right tackle Mike Remmers, claiming he “didn’t even know who that was” when reporters asked about the Kansas City vet. The two will do battle often this upcoming Sunday as Remmers slides over to left tackle to fill-in for the injured Eric Fisher.

The Chiefs 31-year-old shrugged off Pierre-Paul’s diss on Tuesday morning.

“Yeah, I had someone send it to me, and honestly I don’t really care what his opinion is on anything,” Remmers said. “It’s like every week I’ve played in this league, I’ve never gone into a game thinking, ‘Hey, I wonder what this guy thinks of me.’ I don’t care at all. It makes no difference to me. I’m just going out there to do my job.”

With Remmers’ plethora of NFL experience, his reaction to Pierre-Paul’s comments are unsurprising. The 31-year-old offensive lineman has bounced around the league and boasts stints inside six organizations other than Kansas City. Remmers made 10 starts for the Chiefs during the regular season.

Kansas City’s offensive line will be dealt a difficult hand headed into the weekend. With starting left tackle Eric Fischer sidelined with an injury, the Chiefs will somehow need to stave off the Bucs’ pass-rush. Tampa Bay got to Patrick Mahomes twice during their Week 12 meeting, with one sack each from Pierre-Paul and Shaq Barrett.

If Remmers can fill-in admirably for Fischer, then maybe the Buccaneers will know his name afterwards.

Super Bowl LV between the Chiefs and the Buccaneers kicks off at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 7. The title game will air on CBS.