Chiefs Made Notable Roster Move On Tuesday Afternoon

The Kansas City Chiefs will have a notable offensive contributor back at practice on Tuesday.

Kansas City head coach Andy Reid told reporters a short time ago that running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire has been designated to return to practice from injured reserve. Edwards-Helaire has not played since Nov. 20 due to an ankle injury.

Tight end Jody Fortson has also been brought back to practice. The Chiefs now have 21 days to either activate Edwards-Helaire and/or Fortson or shut them down for the year.

It seems unlikely that Edwards-Helaire will be able to contribute this weekend, but if the Chiefs beat the Jaguars, he might be available in the AFC Championship Game depending on how his ankle responds.

A 2020 first-round pick, Edwards-Helaire played in 10 regular season games and started six this year. He carried the ball 71 times for 302 yards and three touchdowns while adding 17 receptions for 151 yards and three touchdowns.

As long a Edwards-Helaire remains out, Kansas City will once again rely on the 1-2 backfield punch of Isiah Pacheco and Jerick McKinnon.