Chiefs Make Decision On LB Willie Gay After Arrest

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has confirmed that Willie Gay will play on Sunday against the Bills.

Gay practiced on Friday for the first time this week after being arrested on Wednesday night. He pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor charge of criminal property damage.

He ended up being released from the detention center on Thursday afternoon and is good to go for this contest.

Andy Reid said Willie Gay will play against the Bills on Sunday. He returned to practice today — Adam Teicher (@adamteicher) January 21, 2022

Per ESPN, Gay’s agents confirmed that he was visiting his son when he got into an argument with the mother who then called the police. A report from the police department then estimated the damage cost at $225 for a vaccum, phone screen protector, humidifier, etc.

Gay was a second-round pick in 2020 and has started 11 games for Kansas City this season. He’s had his best season yet with 48 total tackles (26 solo) with a half-sack, two interceptions, and four passes defended.

In the Wild Card game against the Steelers, Gay had two total tackles and one forced fumble.

He’ll need to be on his game if the Chiefs are to advance to their fourth-straight AFC Championship Game. Kickoff will be at 6:30 p.m. ET.