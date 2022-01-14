Chiefs Make Decision On RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

The Chiefs are set to be down their best running back going into Sunday’s playoff game against the Steelers.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire didn’t practice for the second straight day on Friday and has been ruled out. That means Darrel Williams will be getting the bulk of the carries on the ground.

Williams played well against the Steelers when these two teams met three weeks ago. He finished with 55 yards on 11 carries, while also having 30 receiving yards.

Edwards-Helaire did have a rushing touchdown along with 27 total yards rushing in that contest, but hasn’t played since he got injured. He finished the regular season with 517 yards and four touchdowns on 119 carries.

Williams finished the regular season with 558 yards and six touchdowns on 144 carries as he did an admirable job filling in for CEH.

He could be licking his chops a bit for this game as the Steelers had the worst rushing defense in the league this season. They allowed 146 yards per game to opposing running backs.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on NBC.