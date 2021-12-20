Chiefs Make Major Roster Decision On TE Travis Kelce

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce had his best performance of the year this past Thursday against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Now, there’s a chance he could miss the Chiefs’ next game.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Kansas City placed Kelce on the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday afternoon. The news comes just four days after the Chiefs’ 34-28 overtime victory in Los Angeles.

Kelce is vaccinated, so there’s still a chance he could play this upcoming Sunday. As long as he’s asymptomatic, he could be back soon and ready to suit up by the time the Chiefs play the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Kelce received the unfortunate news after exploding for his best single-game showing during the 2021 season thus far against the Chargers. He hauled in 10 catches for 191 yards and two touchdown, including the game-winner in overtime.

For the last few years, Kelce has been one of the reliable pass-catchers in football and he’s carrying that mantle again in 2021. In 14 games, the 32-year-old tight end has made 83 catches for 1,066 yards and seven touchdowns. He’s helped the Chiefs get back on track just in time for a late regular season push.

Kelce wasn’t the only notable player on the Chiefs to test positive on Monday. Kicker Harrison Butker and cornerback Chavarius Ward also landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list after positive tests.

The Chiefs have time to get Kelce and the others back, but would certainly prefer to do so as soon as possible. Kansas City is scheduled to take on Pittsburgh at 4:25 p.m. ET next Sunday.