Chiefs Make Official Decision On Clyde Edwards-Helaire

We’re about an hour away from the AFC Championship Game between the Chiefs and Bills, but there are still some questions about Chiefs star running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

However, it looks like CEH will be able to answer all of those questions himself. According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Edwards-Helaire is officially active for today’s game.

Edwards-Helaire has missed the past month of football with an ankle injury. He did not play in the Chiefs’ win over the Cleveland Browns last week despite getting some practice in the week before.

Getting Edwards-Helaire back will be a huge boost for Chiefs. They are already set to be without backup running back Le’Veon Bell, who is out with an injury of his own.

Chiefs’ RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire officially active. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 24, 2021

Clyde Edwards-Helaire was the Chiefs’ first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. He enjoyed a rock-solid rookie season, rushing for 803 yards and four touchdowns while adding another 297 yards through the air.

But it remains to be seen just how ready CEH is for a tough-as-nails Buffalo Bills teams. The Bills defense just held the run-happy Baltimore Ravens to three points and 32 yards last week.

But if CEH can do just enough to force the Bills to play the game closer, it will go a long way towards a Chiefs win.

Will Clyde Edwards-Helaire make an impact in the AFC Championship Game?

The game will be played at 6:40 p.m. EST and will air on CBS.