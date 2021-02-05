Chiefs Make Official Decision On WR Sammy Watkins

The final injury report is finally here for the Kansas City Chiefs, as they’re just two days away from taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV.

Kansas City has ruled out offensive tackle Eric Fisher and linebacker Willie Gay for this weekend’s game. The former tore his Achilles in the AFC Championship, meanwhile the latter has been nursing injuries to his ankle and knee.

As for Sammy Watkins, the veteran wideout is officially listed as questionable for the Super Bowl with a calf injury. He was a full participant in this afternoon’s practice, so the coaching staff is optimistic about his availability.

Watkins was a limited participant on Wednesday and Thursday, but at this point there’s a strong chance he plays in the biggest game of the season.

Willie Gay and Eric Fisher are out for Sunday's game. Sammy Watkins is questionable.https://t.co/g0NdAjC2pF — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 5, 2021

Last year, Watkins played a huge role in the Chiefs’ victory over the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV. He finished the game with five receptions for 98 yards, which included a clutch 39-yard reception over Richard Sherman in the fourth quarter.

Watkins hasn’t suited up for Kansas City since the regular season. On the bright side, the extended time off has allowed his calf to heal.

This weekend’s showdown with the Buccaneers could be the final time that Watkins suits up for the Chiefs. After all, the former first-round pick’s contract expires after this season.