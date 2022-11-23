Chiefs Make Unfortunate Decision On Running Back Clyde Edwards-Helaire
During this past Sunday night's game between the Chiefs and Chargers, running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire suffered an ankle injury. It turns out that injury will keep him off the field for an extended period of time.
The Chiefs have placed Edwards-Helaire on injured reserve. He'll be out for at least four games.
Edwards-Helaire, a former first-round pick out of LSU, has 302 rushing yards, 151 receiving yards and six total touchdowns this season.
This has been a frustrating year for Edwards-Helaire, who was demoted on the depth chart in favor of Isiah Pacheco and Jerick McKinnon.
Since the Chiefs are well on their way to making the playoffs, it's possible Edwards-Helaire will return later this season.
For now, Kansas City's backfield will lean on Pacheco and McKinnon.
Pacheco may have solidified his status as the Chiefs' No. 1 running back this past Sunday. He had 107 rushing yards on 15 carries.