Chiefs Make Unfortunate Decision On Running Back Clyde Edwards-Helaire

KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 12: Clyde Edwards-Helaire #25 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs into the end zone during a second quarter touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium on December 12, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

During this past Sunday night's game between the Chiefs and Chargers, running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire suffered an ankle injury. It turns out that injury will keep him off the field for an extended period of time.

The Chiefs have placed Edwards-Helaire on injured reserve. He'll be out for at least four games.

Edwards-Helaire, a former first-round pick out of LSU, has 302 rushing yards, 151 receiving yards and six total touchdowns this season.

This has been a frustrating year for Edwards-Helaire, who was demoted on the depth chart in favor of Isiah Pacheco and Jerick McKinnon.

Since the Chiefs are well on their way to making the playoffs, it's possible Edwards-Helaire will return later this season.

For now, Kansas City's backfield will lean on Pacheco and McKinnon.

Pacheco may have solidified his status as the Chiefs' No. 1 running back this past Sunday. He had 107 rushing yards on 15 carries.