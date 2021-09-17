Chiefs’ Mecole Hardman Has Message For Critics Of His Play

Through his first two seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, former 56th overall pick Mecole Hardman has put up some decent numbers as a young wide receiver. But compared to some of the other wideouts from his stacked 2019 draft class, his numbers pale in comparison.

Receivers like Marquise “Hollywood” Brown (No. 25 pick), Deebo Samuel (No. 36), A.J. Brown (No. 51), D.K. Metcalf (No. 64), Diontae Johnson (No. 66) and Terry McLaurin (No. 76) have all put up some stellar stats in their first two seasons — and critics of Hardman have been quick to point that out.

On Friday, the former Georgia Bulldog explained why he hasn’t enjoyed the same statistical success as some of his 2019 draftmates — calling out his critics in the process. The message came after one rejecting the idea that he runs the wrong routes.

“Stop comparing me to WRs in my class .. they are the #1 option on there team! And none of them can come to this team and be a 1st or 2nd option! I wonder about people sometimes,” Hardman wrote on Twitter.

Also stop comparing me to WRs in my class .. they are the #1 option on there team! And none of them can come to this team and be a 1st or 2nd option! I wonder about people sometimes 😂 — Mecole Hardman Jr. (@MecoleHardman4) September 17, 2021

For each year of his NFL career so far, Mecole Hardman has split targets with two of the most dynamic pass-catchers in the league: tight end Travis Kelce and wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

Despite his targets being spread thin, the young receiver logged 538 yards, six touchdowns and a Pro Bowl appearance in his rookie year. This past season, he reeled in 560 yards and four more touchdowns.

In the Chiefs’ first game of the year last week, Hardman logged just three catches on three targets for 19 yards — sparking this recent criticism.

The third-year wide receiver will look to prove his doubters wrong in primetime with a matchup against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night.

[Mecole Hardman]