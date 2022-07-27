Chiefs Meeting With Prominent Free Agent: NFL World Reacts

KANSAS CITY, MO - JANUARY 12: Fans begin to filter in prior to the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Indianapolis Colts at the AFC Divisional Round playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 12, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images)

The Kansas City Chiefs could add some depth to their defensive line fairly soon. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, they'll be visiting with Carlos Dunlap this Wednesday night.

Dunlap, a two-time Pro Bowl defensive end, spent the 2021 season with the Seattle Seahawks. He had 35 combined tackles, 14 quarterback hits, 8.5 sacks and seven passes defended.

The Chiefs aren't the only team on Dunlap's radar. It has been reported that the Carolina Panthers are also interested in him at the right price.

Though a deal isn't imminent at this time, the NFL world believes Dunlap would be a savvy addition to Andy Reid's defense.

The Chiefs' defensive line currently features Frank Clark, George Karlaftis, Chris Jones and Derrick Nnadi. It wouldn't hurt to add an experienced pass-rusher like Dunlap.

From Dunlap's perspective, the Chiefs should be the top landing spot for him if he's looking to join a contender at this stage in his career.

It'll be interesting to see if Dunlap and the Chiefs can strike a deal during tonight's meeting.