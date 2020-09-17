Chiefs Name 1 Area Clyde Edwards-Helaire Needs To Improve

Clyde Edwards-Helaire made an immediate impact for the Kansas City Chiefs last Thursday in the Chiefs’ win over the Houston Texans. But there’s still one area where he needs to improve his game.

As expected, Edwards-Helaire figures to be a star in the Chiefs’ explosive offense. The former LSU running back carried the rock 25 times for 138 yards and a score in Kansas City’s 34-20 season-opening victory over Houston.

There weren’t too many flaws in Edwards-Helaire’s NFL debut. But he did have some trouble at the goal-line. The Chiefs running back netted negative-two yards on six carries at the goal-line in the Chiefs’ season-opener. He seemed to have trouble reading the running lanes and following his blockers in goal-line situations.

Offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy told reporters on Wednesday that Edwards-Helaire knows he needs to improve his goal-line game.

“Clyde’s got to do a better job of making [the blockers] right. He understands that,” Bieniemy said, via Pro Football Talk. “He has to be disciplined and sound with his footwork, and he saw that. I know, if anything, he’s probably the most critical person of his own performance. Although it was a good performance, he knows he left some things out there on the field that could have helped us to be better.”

If Edwards-Helaire improves his goal-line running game, the Chiefs offense could get even better – which is a scary thought.

Patrick Mahomes and company didn’t have much of an issue scoring on the Houston defense.

We’ll likely see the Chiefs offense put up plenty of points against the Los Angeles Chargers this Sunday.