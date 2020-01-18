Chiefs Reportedly “Not Optimistic” Chris Jones Will Play vs. Titans

When the Kansas City Chiefs take the field this weekend in the AFC Championship Game it’s possible that Chris Jones might not be active. Despite practicing in a limited capacity on Friday afternoon, the latest update on the Pro Bowl defensive lineman isn’t promising.

Jones didn’t play in the AFC Divisional Round due to a calf injury. Even though Kansas City rolled past Houston, the defense allowed 31 points without him.

Over the past two seasons, Jones has registered 76 tackles and 24.5 sacks. His ability to rush the passer and stop the run makes him one of the premier defensive players in the NFL.

Although the Chiefs can really use Jones this weekend against the Tennessee Titans, ESPN reporter Ed Werder believes the Chiefs are “not optimistic” about the chances of him playing.

Werder pointed out that Jones hasn’t done much work during the last two weeks because of his injury.

Even if the Chiefs say he’s available this weekend, it’s fair to wonder how many snaps he’ll actually receive.

My sense while in KC this week is that the #Chiefs coaches are not optimistic about the chances of Chris Jones playing as he’s done so little the past two weeks. https://t.co/mu6Qpf6W62 — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) January 18, 2020

Not having Jones on Sunday would be a huge blow to Kansas City’s defense, which will be tasked with stopping Derrick Henry.

The main reason that Tennessee has made such an improbable run this year is because Henry is averaging 188.5 rushing yards per game this postseason.

We’ll find out tomorrow if Jones is healthy enough to play in the AFC Championship.