The Chiefs Get More Disappointing Free Agency News

It’s been a tough offseason for the Kansas City Chiefs.

You would think that free agents would be jumping at the opportunity to play alongside Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City. However, that has not been the case so far.

The Chiefs made notable runs at offensive tackle Trent Williams and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. However, Williams opted to sign with the 49ers, while Smith-Schuster is heading back to Pittsburgh.

Monday morning, the Chiefs reportedly lost out on another free agency target. Wide receiver Josh Reynolds is reportedly signing with the Tennessee Titans. According to ESPN NFL insider Dianna Russini, the Chiefs made an attempt to sign him.

“The wide receiver had a few great options including the Kansas City Chiefs, but he chose to go play for the Titans,” she reports.

The Titans adding some weapons. Josh Reynolds will sign with the Tennessee Titans, per source.

The Chiefs will probably be just fine – they still have Mahomes, Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce, etc. – but it’s fair to say that it’s been a disappointing offseason so far.

Kansas City is coming off a Super Bowl loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Chiefs will look to get back to the big stage next season.