At least one notable NFL player will opt out of the 2020 season. Kansas City Chiefs offensive guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif announced that he will not play this fall.

Duvernay-Tardif has become one of the key pieces on Kansas City’s offensive line. Instead of playing football this year, he’ll continue working in Canada as an orderly at a long-term care facility.

The official announcement came from his Twitter account. He explained why he’ll be sitting out and expressed his gratitude for the NFLPA negotiating a stipend for players that opt out of the 2020 season.

“This is one of the most difficult decisions I have had to make in my life but I must follow my convictions and do what I believe is right for me personally. That is why I have decided to take the Opt Out Option negotiated by the League and the NFPA and officially opt out of the 2020 NFL season.”

Here’s the full statement from Duvernay-Tardif:

My decision regarding the 2020 NFL season pic.twitter.com/jrY3nZfNWO — Laurent D. Tardif (@LaurentDTardif) July 25, 2020

Duvernay-Tardif did provide some hope to his fellow teammates, saying “There is no doubt in my mind the Chiefs’ medical staff have put together a strong plan to minimize the health risks associated with COVID-19 but some risks will remain.”

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, Duvernay-Tardif will make $150,000 for the upcoming season. He was originally slated to make $2.75 million from the Chiefs this fall.

It would not be surprising at all to see other players come forward and opt out of the 2020 season.