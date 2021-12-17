Chiefs Player Has Blunt Message For Chargers After Overtime Win

Chiefs linebacker Anthony Hitchens didn’t mind the Chargers not kicking field goals for Thursday night’s contest.

Hitchens spoke after the Chiefs overtime win and touched on how you have to make a team like that pay for not converting fourth downs.

“They don’t want to kick field goals and they want to go for it, you gotta make them pay,” Hitchens said, via Lila Bromberg of the Kansas City Star. “In my opinion, you probably should just get points anytime you can, but some people have built their team and their culture differently.”

Chargers head coach Brandon Staley has embraced analytics in multiple instances this season, but sometimes the dice doesn’t roll your way. That happened during the game against the Chiefs where he was simply playing to win the game.

In the end, the Chiefs’ defense made plays and it contributed to them winning the game in overtime.

Tight end Travis Kelce caught the game-winner in that session after the Chiefs got the ball first. He caught a pass from Mahomes and took it nearly 35 yards to the endzone to get KC to 10-4 overall.

The Chiefs are now firmly in control of the AFC West with three games left.