Chiefs Player Reportedly Arrested On Multiple Charges Tuesday Night

On Tuesday night, a member of the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl-winning team was reportedly arrested on multiple charges.
According to a report from ESPN, police arrested Chiefs corner Bashaud Breeland. He faces charges of resisting arrest and having alcohol in a motor vehicle with the seal broken.
Breeland, 28, was also arrested on charges of having an open container of beer or wine in a motor vehicle, possession of 28 grams or less of marijuana or 10 grams of hash, and driving without a license.
A police officer said Tuesday night that Breeland is in county jail. Bond has not been set as of writing this on Tuesday night.
— Adam Teicher (@adamteicher) April 29, 2020
The Chiefs reportedly said the team is aware of the incident, but did not release a comment on the situation.
Breeland started his NFL career as a member of the Washington Redskins. He spent several seasons in Washington before eventually landing with the Green Bay Packers.
Ahead of the 2019 season, Breeland signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs. It paid off as he blossomed into a pivotal player and started 15 of the team’s 16 regular-season games.
Following the successful campaign, he inked another one-year deal worth $4.5 million to remain a member of the Lombardi-hosting organization.