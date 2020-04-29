Chiefs Player Reportedly Arrested On Multiple Charges Tuesday Night

On Tuesday night, a member of the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl-winning team was reportedly arrested on multiple charges.

According to a report from ESPN, police arrested Chiefs corner Bashaud Breeland. He faces charges of resisting arrest and having alcohol in a motor vehicle with the seal broken.

Breeland, 28, was also arrested on charges of having an open container of beer or wine in a motor vehicle, possession of 28 grams or less of marijuana or 10 grams of hash, and driving without a license.

A police officer said Tuesday night that Breeland is in county jail. Bond has not been set as of writing this on Tuesday night.

The Chiefs reportedly said the team is aware of the incident, but did not release a comment on the situation.

Breeland started his NFL career as a member of the Washington Redskins. He spent several seasons in Washington before eventually landing with the Green Bay Packers.

Ahead of the 2019 season, Breeland signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs. It paid off as he blossomed into a pivotal player and started 15 of the team’s 16 regular-season games.

Following the successful campaign, he inked another one-year deal worth $4.5 million to remain a member of the Lombardi-hosting organization.