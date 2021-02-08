Chiefs Punter Tommy Townsend Is Having A Rough Super Bowl

It’s rarely a good sign with an NFL punter is getting as much attention as Chiefs punter Tommy Townsend is. But after rough outing he’s had in Super Bowl LV, it’s deserved.

Through one-and-a-half quarters, Townsend has punted three times and barely got anything on any of those boots. He’s averaging just 31.0 yards per punt with a long of just 31 yards.

In fairness, one of those short punts was the result of the Chiefs not getting under the ball inside the 5-yard line. Another, better punt went 56 yards before being called back for a hold.

But the other two were simply shanked. And he dropped one of the snaps entirely.

Chiefs punt for a third time, and Tommy Townsend shanks the punt https://t.co/z0OoIKhZDP — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) February 8, 2021

Tommy Townsend is in his rookie season after going undrafted out of Florida in 2020. He went on to make the PFWA All-Rookie Team after averaging 45.0 yards per punt. He even had a 13-yard completion for a first down in a game.

But one area where Townsend wasn’t particularly tested is the postseason. He didn’t need to punt against Cleveland in the AFC Divisional Round, and only punted once in the AFC Championship Game against the Buffalo Bills.

With the way the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense is playing, there’s little doubt Townsend will be called upon again. And that’s assuming Andy Reid doesn’t let someone else try and punt the ball while the rookie gets his head on straight.

The Super Bowl is being played on CBS. Tampa Bay leads 14-3 with 2:00 remaining in the first half.