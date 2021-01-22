Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Announces His Official Status For Bills Game

Patrick Mahomes has officially put any concerns about his status for the AFC Championship to rest.

Last weekend, Mahomes took a brutal shot to the head/neck area from Browns linebacker Mack Wilson. The Chiefs needed Chad Henne to provide some late-game heroics and send them to the next round of the playoffs.

Mahomes remained in concussion protocol on Wednesday and Thursday, casting some doubt about his status for this Sunday. Fortunately, the reigning Super Bowl MVP will be good to go against the Buffalo Bills.

Moments ago, Mahomes told reporters that he was cleared from concussion protocol. This isn’t a surprising announcement considering that Andy Reid said they were just waiting for Mahomes to get cleared by an independent neurological consultant.

Kansas City’s chances of advancing to the Super Bowl certainly increase with Mahomes under center.

Prior to getting hurt against the Browns last weekend, Mahomes completed 70.0 percent of his passes for 255 yards and a touchdown. He also showcased his athleticism with a rushing touchdown.

Although the Chiefs are favored heading into the AFC Championship, the Bills are a legitimate threat to knock off the defending champions. Josh Allen has been playing at an MVP level, and some people in the NFL believe he has caught up to Mahomes.

Mahomes can prove that he is truly in a class by himself with a strong showing this weekend.

Kickoff for the Bills-Chiefs game is at 6:40 p.m. ET on Sunday.