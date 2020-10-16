Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Sends Message To Le’Veon Bell

On Thursday night, the Kansas City Chiefs added yet another weapon to an already stacked offense after signing running back Le’Veon Bell.

The New York Jets released the former All-Pro running back earlier this week. Just days after being released by the team with the worst offense in the league, Bell signed with one of the best.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter noted Bell signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs. He also reportedly considered the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins before deciding on Kansas City.

Not long after Bell announced the decision, star quarterback Patrick Mahomes sent a message to his new teammate. “Welcome my brother! Let’s get it!” Mahomes said on Twitter.

Bell adds to an already loaded Chiefs offense. Wide receiver Tyreek Hill, tight end Travis Kelce and quarterback Patrick Mahomes are among the top players at their position in the NFL.

Add in talented rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and now Bell and opposing defenses will have trouble slowing down this Chiefs offense.

Unfortunately for fans who wanted to see Bell on the field as soon as possible, it doesn’t sound like he’ll be playing this weekend. ESPN reporter Adam Teicher noted Le’Veon Bell’s first game as a Kansas City Chief may not come until Nov. 1 when the Chiefs play none other than the New York Jets.

Until then, fans will be patiently waiting to see Bell on the field.