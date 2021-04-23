Chiefs, Ravens Reportedly Agree To Blockbuster Trade

After months of trade speculation, Pro Bowl offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. is officially on the move.

ESPN insider Adam Schefter is reporting that Brown has been traded from the Baltimore Ravens to the Kansas City Chiefs in a deal that involves a plethora of draft picks.

The Ravens will receive the Chiefs’ first-round pick in this year’s draft along with a 2021 third-round pick, 2021 fourth-round pick and 2022 fifth-round pick.

Kansas City, meanwhile, will receive Brown, Baltimore’s second-round pick in this year’s draft and a 2022 sixth-round pick.

Kansas City is trading its first-round pick Thursday night, along with three other picks in the 2021 and 2022 drafts, to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for Pro Bowl OT Orlando Brown and one pick in the 2021 draft and another in 2022, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 23, 2021

Brown requested a trade earlier this year because he wants to play for a team that’ll line him up at left tackle. That wouldn’t be the case in Baltimore since Ronnie Stanley is on the roster.

“It’s a situation where Baltimore knows my plan isn’t to play right tackle,” Brown said. “I feel more comfortable on the left side. That’s where I had played my whole life (before joining the Ravens). I’m a better left tackle than right tackle.”

The Chiefs recently parted ways with Eric Fisher, so they had a clear opening at left tackle. Now, the coaching staff can slide Brown into that spot and not have to worry about who’s protecting Patrick Mahomes’ blindside.

As for the Ravens, they’ll have the chance to replenish their offensive line in the upcoming draft – if they want to – since they now own a pair of first-round picks.