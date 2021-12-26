Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire Leaves Game With Apparent Injury

The Kansas City Chiefs are shredding the Pittsburgh Steelers today and are on track for their 11th win of the season and another AFC West crown. But it isn’t all sunshine and rainbows at Arrowhead Stadium today.

Early in the third quarter, Chiefs starting running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire left the game with an injury. The team soon announced that Edwards-Helaire was out with a collarbone injury.

There’s obvious room for concern given how serious collarbone injuries tend to be. A potential fracture in the collarbone or clavicle could be extensive enough to require surgery – though the severity of the injury is unclear.

With the playoffs only a month away, any missed time for Edwards-Helaire could loom large for the Chiefs. He’s already missed five games this year and eight since his rookie season.

As a rookie in 2020, Clyde Edwards-Helaire was one of the best young running backs in the league. He had over 800 rushing yards and 300 receiving yards, finishing with 1,100 yards from scrimmage and five touchdowns.

Edwards-Helaire might have been on pace for an even better campaign this year if not for his injuries.

Fortunately for the Kansas City Chiefs, they appear built to withstand the loss of Edwards-Helaire. While he may be their leading rusher, No. 2 running back Darrell Williams is a better receiving threat out of the backfield.

Will the Chiefs have Clyde Edwards-Helaire back for the playoffs?