One of the key members from the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl run last season will not be on the field this fall. Damien Williams announced on Wednesday that he’ll opt out of the upcoming campaign.

Williams played a huge role in Kansas City’s win over San Francisco in the Super Bowl, finishing the biggest game of the year with 104 rushing yards, 29 receiving yards and two total touchdowns. Unfortunately, the offense won’t be able to lean on him in the running game this upcoming season.

The Chiefs already knew from last week that Laurent Duvernay-Tardif would not play this year. He’ll continue working in Canada as an orderly at a long-term care facility. As for Williams, he just revealed why he took the voluntary opt-out.

During an appearance on SiriusXM Radio, Williams said that he’s opting out because his mother was diagnosed with stage IV cancer.

This is heartbreaking news for the Williams family. His teammates have to support his decision to put his family first, especially during a difficult time like this.

Even though Kansas City won’t have Williams in the backfield, the offense should be able to sustain its high level of play. After all, the front office selected former LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Chiefs would have loved to use both Edwards-Helaire and Williams this season, but some things are bigger than sports.

Our thoughts are with Damien Williams’ family, as we wish his mother a full recovery.