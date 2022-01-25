Chiefs Re-Signed Veteran Wide Receiver On Tuesday

One day after the Kansas City Chiefs released wide receiver Josh Gordon, they re-signed him to the practice squad.

The move was expected. As long as Gordon cleared waivers, which he did, Kansas City always intended to bring him back to the taxi squad.

The Chiefs signed Gordon back in October. He appeared in 12 regular season games (seven starts), catching five passes for 32 yards and a touchdown.

Gordon has been a healthy scratch for both of Kansas City’s playoff games, with Byron Pringle, Demarcus Robinson and Mecole Hardman being the main wide receivers deployed alongside superstar Tyreek Hill.

WR Josh Gordon officially cleared waivers and is re-signing with the #Chiefs practice squad, per source. https://t.co/qtuy1XH5wx — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 25, 2022

Gordon has never appeared in a playoff game in his career, but he does already have one Super Bowl ring, which he won with the Patriots back in 2018.

He could get another one with the Kansas City this year. The Chiefs will host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday in the AFC Championship Game for the right to go to Super Bowl LVI.