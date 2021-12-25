Chiefs Reportedly Receive Encouraging Update On Star WR Tyreek Hill

A COVID-19 outbreak put the Kansas City Chiefs in a tough spot this week, but the latest update on their situation is quite encouraging.

Tyreek Hill, who was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier this week, is actually eligible to play this Sunday.

ESPN insider Adam Schefter was first to report that Hill has been cleared in time for Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Chiefs might also get All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce back in time.

“Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill has been cleared to play Sunday and Travis Kelce ‘still has a shot’ but still has not been cleared, per source,” Schefter said.

Hill is having yet another great season, so his return should help out the Chiefs’ passing attack. In 14 games this season, Hill has 102 receptions for 1,178 yards and nine touchdowns.

The Chiefs can clinch an AFC West title with a win and Chargers loss or tie. A win alone would clinch a playoff berth for Andy Reid’s squad.

Kickoff for the Chiefs-Steelers game is at 4:25 p.m. ET.