Chiefs Receive Good News About WR Tyreek Hill

For the past few weeks the Kansas City Chiefs injury list has read like a novel with how big it’s gotten. But the Chiefs just got a major injury update for one of their key offensive players – all-world wideout Tyreek Hill.

According to ESPN’s Chiefs insider Adam Teicher, Hill was back at practice today for the Chiefs. He had previously missed practice with a quad injury.

Hill was limited to just over half of the Chiefs’ offensive snaps in their Week 6 win over Washington. But he hasn’t missed a game this season.

The five-time Pro Bowl receiver already has 46 receptions for 592 yards and five touchdowns in six games. His 46 receptions lead the league right now.

And Hill isn’t the only Chiefs player getting an injury boost this week. Starting guard Joe Thuney was also back at practice. Thuney missed practice on Thursday with a hand injury.

Tyreek Hill and Joe Thuney were back to practice today for Chiefs. A good sign for their availability on Sunday against Titans. — Adam Teicher (@adamteicher) October 22, 2021

The Kansas City Chiefs have stumbled out to a 3-3 start this season despite boasting a top five NFL offense. Their bottom five defense is a big culprit there, but so is the many injuries they’re dealing with.

Nearly a dozen Chiefs starters were all limited or out of practice for them this week. And their wins haven’t exactly come against the toughest teams on their schedule.

Having Tyreek Hill and the rest of their starters at 100-percent might be essential as this brutal season goes on.

Will Hill be at full health for the Chiefs against the Tennessee Titans this weekend?