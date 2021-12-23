Chiefs Receive Good News Ahead Of Steelers Game

The Kansas City Chiefs already have the best record in the AFC and will be looking to maintain that lead against the Pittsburgh Steelers this weekend. But with positive tests taking some of their top players away, the Chiefs got some good news this morning.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Chiefs had no new positives on Thursday. This marks the second day in a row that the Chiefs have avoided any new positives, as there were none yesterday either.

The Chiefs still have to cross their fingers that some of their top players come off the COVID-19 list though. Tight end Travis Kelce and wide receiver Tyreek Hill are just a few of the dozen or so players who are still on the list.

There’s three days left until the Steelers game and many of those players still haven’t been able to practice. Even if some of them do get off the list, a lot of them will be behind on preparation for the game.

All clear again today for the #Chiefs, source said. https://t.co/YOA87FvUA2 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 23, 2021

The Kansas City Chiefs are riding an NFL-best seven-game winning streak. They’ve beaten the Green Bay Packers and the Dallas Cowboys during that stretch.

But like many teams, the Chiefs are going through an outbreak of COVID-19 cases right now. And at this critical point in the season, that many player losses could be the difference between a first-round bye and playing on the road.

Will the Chiefs be at full strength when they face the Steelers this weekend?