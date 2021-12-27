The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Chiefs Reportedly Receive ‘Good News’ On RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the end zone.KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 12: Clyde Edwards-Helaire #25 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs into the end zone during a second quarter touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium on December 12, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

During the Kansas City Chiefs‘ blowout win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, second-year running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire left the game early with a collarbone injury. It was later announced that his X-Rays were negative.

On Monday afternoon, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport had an additional update on Edwards-Helaire. The LSU product underwent an MRI on his collarbone.

Fortunately for the Chiefs, the MRI results are mostly encouraging. Edwards-Helaire is dealing with some swelling, but his injury won’t end his season.

“Some good news following tests: There is swelling, but no structural damage and the injury is not season-ending, source said. Clyde Edwards-Helaire should return shortly,” Rapoport announced on Monday.

Overall, this is great news for the Chiefs.

When healthy, Edwards-Helaire plays an important role in Andy Reid’s offense. In 10 games this season, Edwards-Helaire has 517 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

Edwards-Helaire has also made an impact this season as a pass catcher. He currently has 19 receptions for 129 yards and two scores.

If Edwards-Helaire misses Sunday’s game against the Bengals, the Chiefs will hand the bulk of their carries to Derrick Gore and Darrel Williams. They combined for 98 rushing yards in Sunday’s win over the Steelers.

About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.