Chiefs Released Quarterback On Saturday Afternoon

CINCINNATI, OH - JANUARY 02: A Kansas City Chiefs helmet sits before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals on January 2, 2022, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs have until Tuesday to make their final cuts to a 53-man roster. To that end, they're releasing one of their quarterbacks ahead of the deadline.

On Saturday, the Chiefs announced that they were waiving and releasing five players. Among those waived was rookie quarterback Dustin Crum.

The Chiefs signed Crum as an undrafted free agent out of Kent State following the 2022 NFL Draft. He was fresh off a historic season with the Golden Flashes, shattering the school record for passing yards and earning MAC MVP honors.

Crum's strong season earned him an invite to the NFL Scouting Combine, where he impressed with a 4.75 40-yard dash. But with Chad Henne cemented as the backup to Patrick Mahomes, Crum was only going to be competing for the third-string quarterback.

Other players who were waived include running back Tayon Fleet-Davis, wide receiver Aaron Parker and linebacker Mike Rose. The team also released offensive tackle Roderick Johnson.

The Kansas City Chiefs are pretty well-settled at quarterback with Patrick Mahomes as their franchise quarterback. Chad Henne offers them a reliable backup while second-year quarterback Shane Buechele is being developed to learn the system.

It may be another couple of years before the Chiefs have any actual roster spots for another quarterback open.

As for Dustin Crum, he'll just have to hope that he can be a waiver-wire pickup for a final roster or a practice squad.