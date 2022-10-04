Chiefs Released Veteran Wide Receiver On Tuesday

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Details of Kansas City Chiefs helmet before Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

A few weeks ago, the Kansas City Chiefs signed wide receiver Corey Coleman to their practice squad. Earlier this Tuesday, he was officially released.

Coleman, 28, was a first-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. He was an All-American coming out of Baylor.

As a rookie, Coleman had 413 receiving yards and three touchdowns for the Cleveland Browns. Since then, he has played for the Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots and New York Giants.

Although the Chiefs signed Coleman to their practice squad on Sept. 13, he never played a single snap.

The last time Coleman received playing time was during the 2018 season with the Giants. He had five catches for 71 yards in eight appearances.

Unfortunately for Coleman, the Chiefs don't have much room on their roster for another wide receiver.

JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Mecole Hardman, Justin Watson and Skyy Moore are active on Sundays.

Coleman will try to find another home in the NFL.