Chiefs Releasing Notable Wide Receiver On Monday

Kansas City Chiefs helmet on the field.MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Details of Kansas City Chiefs helmet before Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Less than 24 hours after advancing to the AFC Championship, the Kansas City Chiefs have made a notable roster move.

Early Monday afternoon, the Chiefs released veteran wide receiver Josh Gordon. The plan is to keep him in the organization if all goes according to plan, though.

The Chiefs will reportedly re-sign Gordon to their practice squad if he clears waivers, according to NFL insider Tom Pelissero.

“The #Chiefs are waiving WR Josh Gordon — who has been inactive — but plan to re-sign him to the practice squad if he clears, per source,” Pelissero said on Twitter. “Because Gordon was on the 53-man roster for 8 games, he’ll get the same playoff check plus a practice squad check for rest of the playoffs.”

Josh Gordon had a minimal impact for the Chiefs this season, catching five passes for 32 yards and one touchdown. It looks like his next step will be making an impact on the practice squad in Kansas City.

The Chiefs will host the AFC Championship this Sunday vs. the Cincinnati Bengals.

About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.