The Kansas City Chiefs made an important roster move on Tuesday afternoon.

The Chiefs have reportedly activated offensive lineman Kyle Long off the physically unable to perform list and to the active roster. Today was the deadline for Kansas City to do so.

The Chiefs would like to find a spot for Long, who came out of retirement during the off-season to sign with Kansas City. He’s been injured for the duration of his one-year deal with the organization.

Andy Reid is optimistic the Chiefs can find a place for Kyle Long at some point in coming weeks.

“We’re sorting through all of that today, but I appreciate having him here and doing what he’s been doing, too, and how he’s handled everything,” Reid said, via KansasCity.com. “We’ll make that decision — and I leave that up to (general manager) Brett (Veach), the doctors — but we’ll make that decision here today. … He’s worked his tail off during his recovery time here,” Reid said. “We’ll see how all of that goes here.”

To make room for Kyle Long on the active roster, the Chiefs added a couple players to the injured reserve.

The Chiefs placed running back Jerick McKinnon and defensive tackle Khalen Saunders on the injured reserve to make room for Long.

Kansas City, meanwhile, is gearing up for a pivotal AFC West battle against the Denver Broncos this Sunday.